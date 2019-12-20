Police in Massachusetts catch an unusual larceny on camera, right in their own police station.

The thief, an adorable service dog named Ben.

The Golden Retriever decided to take toys officers had collected for the Santa Foundation and hoard them.

The Franklin Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page saying they learned a valuable lesson. One, keep the door closed, and two, keep the toys elevated.

An internal investigation into the crime is pretty much closed at this point considering the suspect was caught in the act and slobber on the toys matched that of the service dog.