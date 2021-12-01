HELENA, Mont. — The Governor’s Office of Community Service is accepting nominations for the annual ServeMontana Awards.

This award recognizes Montanan citizens who demonstrate a commitment to helping others and serving their communities. Applications are due April 17, 2022.

Individuals and organizations can be nominated. According to a release, all service must be performed in Montana or by Montanans.

“Every year we get the honor and privilege of recognizing individuals and groups with ServeMontana Awards. These volunteers go above and beyond in service to their fellow Montanans, and demonstrate how compassion in action can be life-changing and positively impact our communities” Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Service Sarah Sadowski said.

Ideal nominees are individuals and groups who:

Impact change in others’ lives through volunteerism

Demonstrate a strong commitment to serving their community

Engage in service that significantly benefits others

Exhibit leadership through service

Represent determination and perseverance

To learn more or submit a nomination form, visit serve.mt.gov or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/ServeMTawards2022.

Winners will be honored at a ceremony at the State Capitol in June.