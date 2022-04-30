BILLINGS - Billings Police have closed down 19th Street West from Monad Road to Central Avenue after a serious motorcycle versus SUV accident.

Sergeant Benjamin Beck says a white SUV and a sport motorcycle collided at the intersection of 19th and Central. The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was severely injured and transported to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV is being investigated for driving under the influence.

In addition to the closure of 19th St., Beck says several lanes of traffic on Central Avenue in the 1900 block are closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.