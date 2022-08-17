BILLINGS, Mont. - The man who started the Robertson Draw Fire that burned nearly 30,000 acres was sentenced Wednesday.

John Lightburn, 55, was arrested and charged with causing the fire.

Lightburn reportedly said he was riding a dirt bike near the base of the mountains on a forest service line, and that he had been operating it on a trail.

He said the dirt bike appeared to be flooding, and while repairing the bike, he spilled gasoline and ignited a fire when checking a spark plug.

Lightburn was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections on Aug. 17, excluding the 420 days he spent in county jail.