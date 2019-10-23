Sentencing for man who raped woman, young girl

Gene Deveraux appeared in front of a judge in an emotional courtroom inside the Carbon County Court House.

Deveraux was convicted of 5 felony counts of rape and 1 felony count of sexual assault in July.

Today, both the defense and prosecution brought medical professionals to the stand to deliver statements based on psycho sexual evaluations and other tests that Deveraux underwent prior to the sentencing hearing.

As of our deadline, a sentence had not yet been handed down.

This is a developing story and will continue to provide updates as we receive them.