LAME DEER, Mont. - A man who admitted to stabbing a woman through a car window in 2019 was sentenced Thursday.

The Department of Justice reports Brett William James Jones, 29, plead guilty in August 2021 to assault resulting in bodily injury.

In court documents, the government alleged that in May of 2019, Jones went to a residence in Lame Deer while intoxicated and started a confrontation over twenty dollars.

Jones reported threatened people with a knife, and when the victim got into a van to go report the disturbance at the police station, Jones got in front of the van.

The victim stopped and a witness reported Jones broke the driver’s side window before stabbing the victim in the arm

Brett William James Jones was sentenced to 33 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.