Senior weight lifting gets boost from state grant

CODY, Wyo. - Linda Parko never expected that her husband’s condition might improve. John, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s several years ago, had been experiencing a steady decline in his mobility and balance.

But when the couple was offered the opportunity to participate in a free strength training program for seniors, they thought it couldn’t hurt to try. Now, four months later, Linda said John’s condition has improved dramatically.

“In the beginning, John could hardly do any of it,” said Parko. “He had to hold on to something. And now he can do it on his own. So yeah, that's a huge improvement.”

These seniors are participating in a program that coaches people with aging bodies to use weight training to improve their balance and stability. And now organizer Deb White said they’ve been approved for a $625,000 grant from the Wyoming Department of Health, which was for innovations in health. White said this grant will allow the program to expand to other Wyoming communities.

“Even if all the people in here were getting paid, and the gym facility was getting paid, it would still cost less than one person breaking a hip,” said White.

White’s mother, Mary McDonald, turned 91 in November. White said when she started the program earlier this year, her mom could barely lift the barbell itself - with no weight on it. Now she can deadlift 70 pounds.

“My balance is better,” said McDonald. “I have been rechecked for my balance. And it has definitely improved, they said 30% – and my breathing is better.”

“The program is about so much more than just physical strength, though – participants say that they've seen an improvement in mental acuity and attitude as well.”

Parko pointed out that although strength training isn’t a miracle cure for her husband’s condition, the quality of life for both of them has gone up tremendously since beginning strength training.

“With Parkinson's, it's never going to get better,” said Parko. “But we can maintain, and that's what this program is helping us do.”

White said with the grant, organizers are planning to offer the program to seniors in Casper and Cheyenne as well.