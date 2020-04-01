Senior High students' district-wide blood drive concludes Wednesday

BILLINGS, Mont. — Dax Wilson, a Billings Senior High student has dedicated his senior project to a blood drive called Drops for Life. The blood drive was held between the three high schools, starting at West High on March 2nd, with a second stop at Skyview on March 10th before concluded at St. Vincent's Marrillac Auditorium on Wednesday.

Dax says the blood shortage in Billings is what inspired him to do Drops for Life, but for Dax, they have an everlasting impact on him. Dax says blood donations helped save his mother's life, and even during pandemic, he is grateful for all the support Billings has shown over the last month. "I'm just really thankful, the Senior High one got canceled at Senior and got moved here, so we were expecting a lot of people to no show," says Dax. "We called or contacted as many people as we could and they were just really supporting and said they'd still come out, and we've had a lot of walk-in's today too, especially the people working at St. V's."

Dax encourages the Billings community to donate blood when possible, as he adds there is always a need for blood.