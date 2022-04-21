BILLINGS, Mont. - The Senior Bookmobile is making a comeback to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior appointments around the Magic City starting in May.

Starting May 3, the Billings Library says the bookmobile will bring library items such as audio books, large print and regular print fiction and nonfiction, and DVDs to residents who are physically unable to visit the main library.

You can find more information and see a complete schedule of stops on the Billings Library website here, or by calling 406-657-8255.