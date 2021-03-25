HELENA, Mont. - Senators Greg Hertz, R-Polson, and Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, have introduced a bill to prevent local government regulations from limiting affordable housing options and infringing on private property rights.

According to a release, Senate Bill 397 would restrict how local governments can regulate accessory dwelling units (ADUs). ADUs are structures built on lots with existing single-family homes that function as their own apartments or small homes independent of the primary residence on the lot.

“We have an affordable housing crisis in Montana, especially in our larger and more urban communities,” Hertz said. “Government regulations preventing the construction of more affordable options are a major driver of this crisis. SB 397 is designed to let property owners have more control over their own property and create more housing.”

SB 397 would allow local governments to enact reasonable rules governing ADUs such as building permits and require the same building standards as single-family homes, but it would prohibit local governments from enacting zoning and other regulations designed to prohibit or stifle ADUs. SB 397 would not affect private party covenants, only government regulations.

“SB 397 would limit practices that are discriminatory against lower-income Montana families, renters and those who haven’t been able to save up for a down payment on a house,” Boldman said. “We need more housing, and particularly more housing that is affordable for working Montanans. This bill will end discriminatory government rules and give Montanans more options to secure a safe and affordable place to live.”

SB 397 will have its first hearing in the Senate Local Government Committee.