U.S. Senator Steve Daines released the following statement:

“It’s time to reopen the border between Montana and Canada, and it’s time to do it now, not weeks from now. Doing so is essential for Montana families, agriculture, jobs and tourism. While I’m encouraged to see Canada finally make an official announcement about opening the border, it needs to be reopened fully and immediately, and I urge the Biden administration to respond and ensure this happens. President Biden allowing the northern border to remain closed while opening the southern border to illegal immigrants and drugs is beyond hypocritical and frustrating for Montanans.”

U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:

“Trade and travel across the U.S. - Canadian border is critical for Montana families and for our economy, and this important milestone puts us one step closer to our economy returning to normal. I’ve pushed both the Biden Administration and Canadian officials to find a way to reinstate nonessential crossings as quickly and safely as possible, and I look forward to the boost Montana’s economy will receive once travel resumes on both sides of the border.”