U.S. SENATE – U.S. Senator Steve Daines and Jon Tester issued the following statements after the company backing the Keystone XL pipeline was forced to officially pull the plug on the project.

Senator Daines released the following statement:

“This is devastating news for our economy, jobs, environment and national security—and its entirely President Biden’s fault. It’s beyond clear that President Biden is beholden to extreme environmentalists, and Montanans and the American people are bearing the burden. While President Biden killed the American Keystone XL pipeline, he continues to support the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Biden would rather support Russian workers and jobs than Americans. Montanans and the American people are disappointed,” Sen. Daines said.

Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:

“I am bitterly disappointed to learn that construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline will no longer be moving forward. I supported this project for years because of the good-paying jobs and tax revenue it would have created for the folks who live and work in Montana. It’s frustrating that national politics killed a project that would have yielded big benefits for our state, but I am going to keep fighting to create jobs in rural Montana, ensure our energy independence, and get our state’s economy firing on all cylinders,” Sen. Tester said.