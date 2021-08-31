U.S. SENATE - A bipartisan group of senators is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct outreach to Montana veterans who served in the Global War on Terrorism – especially those who served in Afghanistan – and provide them with mental health resources.

Their request comes as reports find calls to veterans’ suicide hotlines have increased this past month.

Senator Steve Daines joined the group, which sent out a letter to the VA.

“We write in light of the recent events in Afghanistan to encourage the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to quickly develop a comprehensive outreach plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and services. More than two million veterans served during the Global War on Terrorism, including more than 800,000 in Afghanistan, and these service members deserve and earned the support that they need. We appreciate the VA’s commitment to providing mental health services to all veterans and ask, in light of the current situation, that the Department accelerate its efforts to provide resources – to veterans of these recent conflicts,” the letter states.

You can read the full letter below: