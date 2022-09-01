BILLINGS, MT- Montana Senator Jon Tester spoke at RiverStone Health about the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act.

This piece of legislation is designed to lower the cost of prescription drugs, as well as the monthly payments for insulin.

"The debt is high," said Senator Tester.

"Medical debt nationwide is getting into hundreds of billions of dollars, so we're always looking for ways to pay down the debt."

This bill will allow a maximum of $2,000 per year for prescription drugs, and $35 a month for insulin.

"We need to figure out a way to reduce the debt as we pay for things that we spend money on," said Senator Tester.

Senator Tester also remarked that this act will give funding for renewable energy production, and conservation programs geared towards aiding farmers.