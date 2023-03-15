Senator Tester slams Walgreens for reducing access to healthcare options in Montana

WASHINGTON D.C.- Walgreens is under fire from Senator Tester (D-MT) after they confirmed they will not dispense abortion pills in several states.

Multiple attorneys general sent a letter to the corporation threatening legal action against the pharmacy, outlining, sending the pill via mail is against the law.

Section 10. of the Montana Constitution, is the "Right of Privacy."

Which is often cited in the abortion debate.

It reads:

The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.

“Montanans value their freedom of privacy,” Senator Tester said from his D.C. office to Bradley Warren, “The last thing we want is corporations, politicians, or even judges, undermining those values by limiting access to safe effective and accessible healthcare.”

Walgreens released a letter saying that they would make an evaluation regarding how they offer the pills.

Per reporting from multiple outlets, Walgreens has said they would not offer the pills in 21 states. Including Alaska, Iowa, and Montana, whose attorneys general signed onto the initial letter threatening legal action-- but where abortion is still legal.

RIGHT NOW: @SenatorTester has sent a letter to @Walgreens pressuring them to reverse a decision limiting the sale of mifepristone and misoprostol in states like Montana where the medication is legal.The letter was also sent to @cvspharmacy asking them to ensure access.#Mtpol pic.twitter.com/XesRfPeTKP — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) March 13, 2023

“I have seen what Walgreens has done and I think it’s a huge mistake,” Senator Tester said, “They’re making a decision that they don’t need to make, to take away a woman’s ability to get access to healthcare.”

Walgreens operates multiple locations across the state of Montana. The senator says his concerns are for the people in rural parts of the state who do not have easy access to major healthcare facilities.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte did signed multiple pieces of legislation into law in 2021 pertaining to abortion.

Of the bills signed one place several restrictions on abortion pills, including requiring that they be administered in-person rather than through telehealth.

“Quite honestly, in a rural state like Montana it’s hard enough to access health care without corporations taking options off the table, and I just can’t express that enough,” Senator Tester said.

This conversation takes place as lawsuits move through the Southern District of Texas, in the courtroom of a judge appointed by former President Donald Trump that could take these pills off the shelves altogether.

On the other side of the aisle Senator Daines (R-MT) different opinion, drawing ties to the Biden administration and what he calls a radical pro-abortion agenda.

“It is unacceptable that the Biden administration and Democrats are trying to bully private companies into violating federal and state laws just to promote their radical pro-abortion agenda,” Senator Daines said.

The initial letter sent from the multiple attorney generals calls out the Biden administration’s interpretation of using the mail to send or receive any drug that will be used for abortion.

“Dangerous do-it-yourself abortion pills not only end the life of an innocent unborn child, but they also put the mother’s health at risk. Americans support life, and the Biden administration should allow businesses to respect that,” Senator Daines said.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, a meta-analysis of 87 clinical trials shows that medication abortion is safe, with serious complications requiring hospitalization (for vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or infection) occurring in less than .3% of patients. Approximately .1% of patients required a blood transfusion.

“I applaud Walgreens for its decision against distributing abortion pills through the mail. This decision is consistent with both Montana and federal law while protecting the health of unborn children and their mothers," Congressman Matt Rosendale said via email.

Data from a December 2022 study shows medication abortion (pill-based) accounted for 53% of all facility-based abortions in the United States in 2020.

The drug was approved by the FDA in the early 2000s for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

The medication could previously only come from a doctor’s office, hospital, or clinic visit.

Nonetheless, Senator Tester says for him it’s about protecting privacy and letting people make their own healthcare choices.

“Folks like myself pushed back on Walgreens because this is a decision that they made without any reason other than other than a threat of a lawsuit, which is a silly reason to make a decision in my opinion,” Senator Tester said.

In a statement released by Walgreens, the company explained that they will dispense the medication where it is legally permissible to do so.

We did reach out to both Congressman Ryan Zinkie as well, that statement will be attached if and when its made available.