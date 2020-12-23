BIG SANDY, Mont. – In response to President Trump's veto of the National Defense Bill, U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement Wednesday:

“This political stunt undermines our national security, defense installations in Montana and across the globe, and it delays the delivery of critical care and benefits for our servicemembers and veterans—particularly those suffering and dying from conditions associated with their exposure to Agent Orange. Democrats and Republicans came together to overwhelmingly pass this critical legislation earlier this year—just as Congress has done for more than fifty years. Now we must move quickly in a bipartisan manner to override this veto, provide for our national defense, and deliver for our troops, veterans, and their families.”