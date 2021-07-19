Jon Tester

U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:

 “Trade and travel across the U.S. - Canadian border is critical for Montana families and for our economy, and this important milestone puts us one step closer to our economy returning to normal. I’ve pushed both the Biden Administration and Canadian officials to find a way to reinstate nonessential crossings as quickly and safely as possible, and I look forward to the boost Montana’s economy will receive once travel resumes on both sides of the border.”

