...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, along with potential for wet and dry thunderstorms producing gusty and erratic outflow winds, will create erratic fire behavior for existing fires and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: Strong westerly outflow with gusts over 50 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Near 100 to 105 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures reaching 102 to 109 degrees in many areas today. Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in the vehicle. &&