Senator Tester holds Town Hall meeting at MSU Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- U.S. Senator Jon Tester held an open town hall meeting at MSUB on Thursday. People in the Billings community gathered at Petro Hall to ask questions and voice concerns on a variety of topics.

Tester is working on two pieces of legislation he says is critical for Montanans. First -- the Seeding Rural Resilience Act -- to bring mental health resources to farmers. Second -- legislation to support mental health resources for veterans.

"From a Montana perspective -- we lead the nation in suicide. I think we're fourth in the nation in student suicide. Those aren't good numbers to be leading the nation in," says Senator Tester, "There's reasons for it. Our rural nature is part of it, but the truth is that we need more health care providers out there... making sure that folks ask for help when they need help is critically important and that's what these two bills revolve around."

Tester says part of the problem is reducing stigma around mental health, especially in rural America.