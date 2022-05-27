BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today, Senator Jon tester came to the Magic City to discuss his latest bipartisan legislative effort called, Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics – or pact of 2022.

The bill honors Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died of toxic exposure.

Toxic exposure is caused by burn pits where trash, waste, or other materials are set on fire to be destroyed.

Some soldiers who inhaled the fumes without any protective gear – now experience a variety of symptoms like respiratory issues or painful numbing sensations.



One man we spoke with says many veterans are left to sit and wait for the veterans' affairs to help, if at all. Dylan Jefferson, a us army veteran, was heavily exposed to toxic fumes for over a year while deployed in Iraq.



He says he cannot complete his mental health treatment because the pain he experiences from exposure symptoms is just too severe.

He says if this bill is passed it will help many veterans who suffer daily.

Dylan says, “The wave of peace of mind going over the community – knowing that ‘hey we can finally get help for this, we can finally move on from this, we can finally at least get treatment – make the pain go away, make the raspatory issues go away so we can work on other things. Like I said earlier in my speech – it's hard to work on your mental health when you are dealing with these lingering issues that no one has answers for.”

Senator Tester says there are potentially more than 60 thousand veterans in Montana alone who have been exposed to toxins from burn pits and they need our help and support. "The need to do this and has it quickly been pointed out today folks are dying with too much regularity; Vietnam has been over with for 50 years and we still haven’t done right by all those veterans so this is righting the record and doing the right thing." Says Sen. Tester.