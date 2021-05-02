Senator Mitt Romney greeted by insults and boos at the State Republican Convention

Senator Mitt Romney was greeted by a barrage of insults and boos Saturday from a crowd of delegates at the State Republican Convention.

Romney is the only republican senator to vote to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials.

Senator Romney told the crowd he "is a man who says what he means, and you know I am not a fan of our last president's character issues."

The disapproval from the crowd only ended after the party chair asked the delegates to show respect for Romney.

Romney is among seven republican senators who joined democrats in voting in favor of convicting the former president for his role in events leading to the January 6th capitol riot.