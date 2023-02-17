BILLINGS, MT. - 59 years ago Friday, Sen. Mike Mansfield of Montana, the then Senate Majority Leader, announced what would later become the Civil Right's Act of 1964 to the U.S. Senate.

"He was a master at reaching across the aisle," said Keith Edgerton, a history professor at Montana State University Billings.

"He knew how to find common ground and find a way to get things done."

Under normal circumstances, the legislation would have been approved by a senate committee before going to the group of senators.

Mansfield avoided normal procedure to make sure the bill was on the senate calendar to be heard.

Sen. Richard Russell of Georgia not only opposed the bill, but also would filibuster against it.

The bill was first introduced on March 9th, 1964, and the first filibuster against it lasted until March 26th of the same year.

The Senate later decided to make the Civil Right's Bill its pending business.

On June 19th, 1964, the Senate passed the bill by a vote of 73 to 27.

"Mansfield was a person that got things done, and that's what I think people want out of their politicians," said Edgerton.

"He wasn't one to squabble and dig in your heels and never accomplish much of anything. He truly knew how to succeed in what he set out to do."

The Civil Right's Act of 1964 was signed into law on July 2nd, 1964, by President Lynden B. Johnson.