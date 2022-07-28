Senator Jon Tester’s Reaction to Toxic Exposure Bill Failing 07282022

BILLINGS, Mont. -- While many expected the pact act to pass, today Senator Jon Tester says more than 60 thousand U.S. American veterans have been let down.

Senator Tester was the only one member of Montana's congressional delegation to support the bill

He's also the only one who sits on the Senate Affairs Veteran's Committee…

Tester says, he did not know his congressional colleagues were going to flip their votes at the last minute.

A statement from Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines office says, the bill was blocked because it was attached to billions being spent on unrelated initiatives.

Daines says in a statement today – “do the democrats want to invest in veterans’ healthcare or spend hundreds of billions of dollars on their green new deal and raise taxes on Americans — they can’t have it all.”

Republicans say that lead Democrats pulling back on agreed amendments is what ultimately led them to vote against the bill.

They say the bill will ultimately pass, but its unclear when it will be voted on again

In a press call today Senator Tester says, yes, he and Republican Senator Jerry Moran agreed to have two amendments on the bill, but he is not in control of what those two will be – that's left up to the leaders.

Senator Tester says, “If you want to find a reason to vote against a bill you can find it – if you want a reason to vote for it but to take a totally unrelated bill to toxic exposure and say we’re going to sink toxic exposure because of a totally unrelated bill that deals with the thing that I just talk to leads about – is absolutely political malpractice and people need to be held accountable.”

Jerry Hudson, a retired air force veteran, lives with severe health complications, as a result of being exposed to agent orange – and he knows just how hard it is for vets to get the health care they need to start the healing process.

Hudson adds – we need to do more to protect our veterans.

“You go over a whole man and you come back as damaged goods – you know and you just expect the government will help you, because they are the ones that sent you there. I was happy to go – and I would go again – I have no problem with going but I was impacted and I think we need to take care of our veterans that are impacted by agent orange – toxic burn pits – whatever it is.” Jerry says.