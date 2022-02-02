Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) along with several other senators of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee were able to secure a small victory on Wednesday. The committee unanimous approved a motion designed to ensure better health care services for veterans within the Department of Veterans Affairs. Senator Tester, who is a chairman of the committee commented, “This bill will connect more Post-9/11 veterans with the VA care they’ve earned to treat seen and unseen wounds of war, while moving the ball forward on addressing toxic exposure in the comprehensive way our veterans deserve.”

If passed by the U.S. Senate, all post 9/11 combat veterans, including those suffering from toxic exposure will benefit from this bill. It also extends the eligibility period for Post 9/11 combat veterans from five to ten years following discharge.

There are multiple VA facilities across Montana and Tester is pushing for the committee to ensure that veterans receive the care they deserve and need to avoid serious health complications and illnesses linked to toxic exposure. “I’m urging my colleagues to read our bill, to grow their understanding of this complex challenge, and to join our committee—every single member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee—in passing this bill to get one step closer to providing care and relief on one of the most pressing challenges facing veterans today.”