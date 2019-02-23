Senator Feinstein confronted by kids on Green New Deal

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California was confronted by a group of children about her stance on the Green New Deal and it got a little heated.

Senator Feinstein met with the children who ranged in age from seven to sixteen. They urged her to support the Green New Deal resolution championed by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But Feinstein made it clear she's not supporting the resolution, and said it will not pass the Senate.

The impromptu lecture she delivered to the children at her office in San Francisco has since gone viral.

It should be noted the video was edited and the following clip does not capture the entire exchange.

A child said, "The government is supposed to be for the people and by the people and-"

Senator Dianne Feinstein said, "You know what's interesting about this group is I've been doing this for 30 years. I know what I'm doing. You come in here and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don't respond to that. I don't respond to that. I've gotten elected. I just ran. I was elected by almost a million vote plurality. And I know what I'm doing."

The Democratic senator says she's not for the Green New Deal because there is no way to pay for it.

Senator Feinstein has since called Friday's exchange "a spirited discussion" and she wanted the children to know "they were heard loud and clear."