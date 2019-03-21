Senator Daines to tour the future Billings Family Service facility today

Senator Steve Daines will be in Billings today. He is coming to tour Billings Family Service's future headquarters.

The tour will be at two. Senator Daines will begin his visit by touring the current Family Service facility. Next, he will tour the future facility.

The new facility is in the final stages of construction. It is expected to open in May of this year.

Senator Daines is coming to see the impact of the federal New Markets Tax Credit program, which was used to buy and remodel the facility. Daines is a longtime supporter of the program. He is co-sponsoring a bill to extend the program beyond this year.

The new location will triple Family Service's square footage and allow Family Service to expand its staff. They expect to add 12 full-time employees within the first 18 months of being in the new facility.