Senator Daines spends time with veterans at Horses Spirits Healing

Horses Spirits Healing is a non-profit organization that helps treat veterans with PTSD or physical disabilities through the use of equine therapy. Equine therapists partner with military veterans and help them connect with the horses by grooming or riding them.

Horses Spirits Healing received a $75,000 grant through the V.A. and Senator Daines which will allow for the organization to expand and treat more veterans.

"When they do before and after studies it shows this actually works," says Senator Daines. "It reduces PTSD it helps veterans with spinal cord injuries, it helps veterans who have traumatic brain injuries. This is a great Montana solution that's helping our veterans in our great state.