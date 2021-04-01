MONTANA - Senator Steve Daines said the southern border is "out of control" and a "humanitarian crisis" after a visit to the border last week.

"We visited the Donna Facility," Daines said. "It's a tent city they've constructed to hold these illegal immigrants. It's designed for 250 maximum with COVID restrictions. The day we were there, Friday morning, there were 4,200 in that facility."

We reached out to Senator Jon Tester's office for comment on the border. This is the response:

"Senator Tester believes that that individuals who cross the border illegally must be deported to their home countries, and he has pushed the Biden Administration for a strategy to prevent migrants from leaving their home countries in the first place. He will continue to work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to pass bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system.”

Daines also tied the situation at the southern border to problems with drugs and violence in Montana.

"Violent crime, petty crime across our state, the homicides we're seeing here in Billings, the increase, that's oftentimes tied to drugs," Daines said. "Where are those drugs for the most part coming from? They're coming from Mexico. It's Mexican heroine, fentanyl and meth."

Senator Daines and Senator Tester are both in favor of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Senator Daines said it would bring in $80 million a year in tax revenue and hundreds of jobs.

“I am not going to stop fighting for this project, or for the jobs and tax revenue that this pipeline would provide to folks who live and work in rural Montana," Senator Tester said. "When I disagree with my party I tell them the truth, and the truth is President Biden’s decision to cancel this permit is wrong. I’ll continue to defend Montana by working with Republicans, Democrats, and all interested stakeholders to move this project forward.”