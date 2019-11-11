Senator Daines in Billings for Veterans Day

Senator Steve Daines will be in Billings on Monday, November 11, to honor veterans.

He will be at Will James Middle School (1200 30th Street W, Billings) at 8:15am. He will be speaking at a Veterans Day Assembly that will start at 9am. Veterans are invited to the assembly.

Senator Daines will speak at MSU Billings (1500 University Drive, Billings) at 10am in the Petro Theater, along with Superintendent of Huntley Project Schools Mark Wandle. A lunch reception will follow the ceremony at 11:30am.

Senator Daines will speak at Independence Hall (710 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings) at noon as part of a Veterans Day Ceremony.

He will also speak at the 100th Montana Farm Bureau Federation Convention at 6:15pm. It's at the DoubleTree Hotel (27 N 27th St, Billings)

Veterans are also invited to Castle Rock Middle School (1441 Governors Blvd, Billings) this morning for a Veterans Day assembly from 8-9am.