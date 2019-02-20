Senator Daines hosts discussion on rising healthcare costs

U.S. Senator Steve Daines hosted a healthcare roundtable downtown to address the rising costs of healthcare, in an effort to prevent insurance companies from price fixing.

Senator Daines, along with Senator Leahy from Vermont, recently introduced the "Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act."

The act aims to hold insurance companies accountable for drug prices by allowing to government to more strictly enforce anti-trust laws.

Many members of the dental insurance community expressed their concerns to Senator Daines about the problems they're facing with insurance companies.

One local dentist said insurance companies are changing their requirements everyday. One example given was an insurance company asked for a picture of a completed operation in order for the patient to be covered.

Daines said dental companies are especially vulnerable because they have to deal with these insurance companies more directly as a small business.

"They're really a small family business often times, and so what we're providing help here is they don't have big legal departments, big compliance departments need help from United States Senate, to pass a law, so they will have some recourse frankly in taking on some of these insurance companies that have been giving frankly dentists and patients the runaround," Senator Daines said.

Senator Daines said the bill should increase competition, therefore lowering prices for Montana patients and increasing the level of customer service by insurance companies.

The bill, once supported by President Obama, and now by President Trump, has already passed in the house. Daines and medical providers at the meeting said they expect very little opposition to the bill.