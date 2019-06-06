Hi all –
During a U.S. Senate Committee hearing this week, Senator Steve Daines discussed a number of priorities for Montana with President Trump’s nominee to be Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), Robert Wallace. FWS is under the Department of the Interior.
First, Daines addressed workplace and sexual harassment in our national parks, as well as the maintenance backlog issue. Daines asked for Wallace’s commitment to working on a solution to both of those issues, and Wallace gave his commitment to Daines on both.
Daines then discussed the importance of Montanore and Rock Creek Mines in Northwest Montana. These two mines are critical for NW Montana jobs, and have tremendous support from the local community – including elected officials, school administrators and more. Daines asked, if confirmed, what Wallace will do to speed up the current lengthy and bureaucratic permitting process. Watch his answer below.
Finally, Daines highlighted the importance of delisting a species once science shows it has recovered, such as the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly Bear and the Gray Wolf in the lower 48. Daines asked President Trump’s nominee how he will address abuses to the Endangered Species Act and continue to promote sound science to delist recovered species. Watch the exchange below.