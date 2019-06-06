Hi all –

During a U.S. Senate Committee hearing this week, Senator Steve Daines discussed a number of priorities for Montana with President Trump’s nominee to be Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), Robert Wallace. FWS is under the Department of the Interior.

First, Daines addressed workplace and sexual harassment in our national parks, as well as the maintenance backlog issue. Daines asked for Wallace’s commitment to working on a solution to both of those issues, and Wallace gave his commitment to Daines on both.