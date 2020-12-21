CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Senator John Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), helped secure the inclusion of funds for Wyoming’s highways in the COVID relief legislation Monday.

The legislation includes $10 billion for America’s highways. The EPW said Wyoming will receive $64 million for road and bridge projects.

“The COVID pandemic has affected every part of our economy,” said Barrasso. “These additional highway funds will create jobs and help keep our economy moving. In Wyoming, our highways are essential to our success. This legislation will give the Wyoming Department of Transportation additional funds to complete important road and bridge projects across the state.”