CODY, Wyo. - Ask Senator John Barrasso, and he’ll tell you that one of the best parts of his job is coming home to Wyoming every weekend from Washington D.C. and meeting with constituents all over the state.

The senator was in Cody on Monday as a keynote speaker at the Wyoming State Veteran’s Park for the community’s Memorial Day ceremony. At the event, he was approached by many who offered their concerns about what’s happening in Washington D.C. and the country right now.

“Folks talk about defunding the police and opening the border for more and more illegal immigrants to come in,” he explains. “People want to make sure that I'm protecting the nation against assaults that are coming from all around.”

One of the senator’s focuses right now is to advocate for the energy industry in Wyoming.

“You know, the concerns that I have are that right now, today, the United States is using more oil from Russia than we are from Alaska,” he points out. “And that's because of the war going on with this administration over energy.... (Biden has) attacked our energy jobs, which is the lifeblood of Wyoming, it is our bread and butter.”

He says he is also concerned about how foreign powers like Russia and China are flexing their muscles - which is why he says he’s advocating for a strong military.

“The ongoing fights with China and their efforts to undermine us and their goal to become the military and the economic and the technological superpower of the world,” are of high concern right now, according to Barrasso. “The ongoing threats from Vladimir Putin, who is cunning and opportunistic, and aggressive.”

But mostly, he says, the people of Wyoming are asking him to fight.

“Patriotic Americans, people that love this great nation, and want me to just keep fighting for the people of Wyoming fighting for our country fighting for our freedoms,” the senator notes. “The values that we in Wyoming were raised with, believe in, and care about, which we hold dear.”