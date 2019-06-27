Some big news for the Little Shell Tribe. The United States Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act, 86 to 8. The bill includes federally designating the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe.

The 750-billion dollar bill now moves to the house. US Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are both confident in the bill moving through to the president's desk, but the bill has been denied several times before.

The bill has been a long process in Washington. Senator Tester's first bill he introduced in 2007 as a US senator, was a bill to get the Tribe federally recognized.

Senator Daines sent a video response over the decision. Daines says this is excellent news for the Little Shell Tribe of Montana.

"Today is a historic day for Montana's Little Shell Tribe," Daines said. "For the first time in history, our bill to federally recognize the Tribe passed the Senate, This is a major milestone for the Little Shell Tribe, and I'll continue pushing until we get this done once and for all."

In his response, he included a can the little shell chairman gave to him. Chairman Gray gave Steve the can, wrote Little Shell on it, and told him it was time to stop kicking the can down the road. The two agreed that once Little Shell was federally recognized, they'd take the can out in Montana and shoot it.

Senator Jon Tester also sent us a video celebrating the bill passing and spoke about the long road the Tribe has had to travel.

"This is a big day: after more than 12 years, our legislation to federally recognize the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians has finally passed the United States Senate," Tester said. "This bill will help correct a historical injustice perpetrated against the Little Shell Tribe, who have fought for generations to be recognized. It's time the federal government acknowledges what the tribes of Montana, the state of Montana, and most importantly, the Little Shell members themselves know to be true."

Since Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte have been in Washington, they too have sponsored bills for the Tribe.