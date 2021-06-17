WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate confirmed Montana's former Adjutant of the National Guard Major General Matt Quinn as Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Memorial Affairs on Thursday.

The Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs directs the National Cemetery Administration, which maintains 158 national cemeteries and 34 other cemetery installations, preserving them as national shrines, in addition to providing burial services for all eligible veterans and family members.

Senator Steve Daines congratulated Quinn in the following statement:

Congratulations to Major General Matt Quinn on his confirmation as VA Under Secretary. It was a pleasure working with you in uniform, and I look forward to working together to serve Montana’s veterans.

Senator Jon Tester also released a statement on the occasion, stating:

General Quinn has a long history of serving our nation’s military, and has demonstrated a strong commitment to providing veterans with the quality services and respect they deserve. As head of the National Cemetery Administration, he is tasked with overseeing state cemeteries, addressing the special memorialization and burial needs of rural and tribal veterans, and ensuring all veterans have a final resting place that honors their service. General Quinn is well qualified to take on this role, and I look forward to working with him to ensure VA has the resources it needs to preserve the legacy of our nation’s heroes.