U.S. SENATE - The Senate has narrowly passed the resolution to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) ruling on President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.

The vote will now go to the House.

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines tell us they joined fellow senators in opposing President Biden's vaccine mandate.

Sen. Tester wrote the following statement:

“I’ve met with Montana’s small business and community leaders in recent months who have raised serious concerns about the negative effect the private business vaccine mandate will have on our state’s economy at a critical point in our recovery. That’s why I joined a bipartisan majority of my colleagues in defending Montana jobs and small businesses by voting against these burdensome regulations. I strongly urge every eligible Montanan to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can end this pandemic once and for all.”

Sen. Daines wrote the following statement:

“While I’m pro-vaccine, I’m strongly anti-mandate. President Biden’s overreaching COVID-19 vaccine mandates are a threat to Montana small businesses and workers. The Senate passed my effort to strike down Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses, which is good news… however, I will not stop fighting until ALL of Biden’s mandates that are hurting our small businesses and workers are blocked.”