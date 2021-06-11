BILLINGS - Senator Jon Tester held a press conference to announce his new Meat Packing Special Investigator Act on Friday.

Senator Tester says his new legislation is meant to prevent and address the anticompetitive practices in the meat industry.

The bill will create a team of investigators within the packers and stockyard division of the USDA.

Senator Tester says the team will have the power to subpoena, allowing them to obtain information they need and keep meat packers accountable.

“That’s it. We’re not making any accusations. All we’re saying is, we want to make sure that that’s the case," Sen. Tester said.

The senator says this bill will help to reduce the rising prices of meat for consumers because it will add more competition.

“And if you have competition in the marketplace, where I believe is going to be much better for the consumer than we have right now. Why? Because you have competition, you have folks bidding on the product based on what it’s worth, rather than what they want to pay and what they want to get for it at the retail end," Sen. Tester said.

His announcement follows the cyber attack on JBS, one of the country’s largest meat supplier.