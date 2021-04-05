Senator Jon Tester and VA Secretary Denis McDonough made a stop at MSU-B this afternoon.

The Senator talked about covid-19 relief and education during the pandemic, but he wanted to hear from veterans and employees at the VA as well.

"Instead of the bill going from the doctors office to the insurance company, its going to you. Its difficult if your a veteran trying to receive what was guaranteed for your service," Brown said.

One of those veterans meeting with Senator Tester, was Eric Brown, Navy vet that served 20 years. He says he came to the meeting to talk about billing issues with the VA medical system.

"For an outside consult, I get stacks and stacks of bills, for weeks, months, and years after," Brown said.

With Denis McDonough as the new v-a secretary for the Biden administration, Eric hopes some of his concerns won't fall on deaf ears.

"I get one appointment a year with my doctor, and I have to take care of everything in that appointment. Everything else turns into consultations, which leads back to the billing problem," Brown said.

"The first step is to be here to hear directly from the vets in big rural states, its a big priority for the president, and me," said V-A Secretary Dennis McDonough.

The new secretary says he wanted to hear about the vets' concerns.

"There's frustrations over turnover among health professionals, and this is a challenge across the healthcare system," McDonough said.

Senator Tester made the trip to talk about covid-19 relief, and efforts he's pushing for in the nation's capitol.

"We need to make sure we get vaccines into every veteran's arm out there, and do it as quickly as possible," Senator Tester said.

It's a task he says he's been working on with the Biden administration.

"We've visited with Jeff Science, who is the White Houses' head man for vaccines, and its resulted in the VA getting vaccines, which we will continue to push for," Senator Tester said.

The Senator also wants to see more education opportunities through universities for veterans after they've served.

"The truth is, getting these folks trained for the workforce moving forward is incredibly important. We have too much unemployment amongst our vets," Senator Tester said.