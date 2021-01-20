CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Following the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president, Sen. Cynthia Lummis welcomed 15 National Guardsmen and women from Wyoming for a meet-and-greet at her office. Sen. John Barrasso joined them.

"I'm so proud of the men and women who serve in Wyoming's National Guard," Sen. Lummis said. "These dedicated Airmen and Soldiers represent the best of Wyoming. Their personal sacrifices and bravery are inspiring, and I’m humbled by their willingness to serve our country, not only on Inauguration Day, but every day, no matter the challenges that arise. They are truly an inspiration, and I wanted to let them know how grateful I am that they rose to the call and volunteered to serve this week.”

Earlier, Sen. Lummis tweeted a thank you to the Wyoming National Guard Airmen and Soldiers, writing: “Thank you to the brave men and women of the @wyoguard who have answered the call to come to our nation’s capital in this tumultuous time. We acknowledge and deeply appreciate your dedication and service.”