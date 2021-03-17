U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines issued the following statement Wednesday, regarding Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s announcement to pursue legal action against the Biden Administration for revoking the permit for construction on the Keystone XL pipeline.

“President Biden decided to ignore science, ignore our rural communities and instead side with environmental activists and shut down construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. This Day One action has already cost hardworking Americans their jobs and will cause Montana to lose out on over $60 million in tax revenue. I’m glad to stand with Attorney General Knudsen in support of the Keystone XL pipeline and thankful for his leadership to protect Montana communities and jobs.”

Background:

A media release from the senator's office states the Keystone XL project has undergone extensive environmental review and is the safest and most environmentally friendly way to transport oil.

Several Montana stakeholders, including Carter County Commissioners, Southeastern Montana Development Corporation and the Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association have sent statements supporting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. You can read more on that HERE.

On Jan. 19, Senator Daines led several western senators in sending a letter highlighting the importance of the Keystone XL pipeline and urging President Biden to reconsider his decision to halt construction.