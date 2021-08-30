U.S. SENATE - On Monday, Senator Steve Daines met with Montana veterans, including several who served in Afghanistan. He also released a statement regarding President Joe Biden's withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“Today, I had the honor to sit down with several Montana veterans, including many who fought in Afghanistan, to hear their thoughts on President Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan—they are outraged and ashamed,” Sen. Daines said. “At the same time our meeting wrapped, America’s last flight left Afghanistan, even though we still don’t know the total number of Americans trapped behind enemy lines—it’s unforgivable. The American people, our troops and all of our veterans, especially those who fought in Afghanistan to defend our homeland and make the world a safer place, deserve better. I will do everything I can to hold President Biden accountable.”

Sen. Daines heard from veterans who shared stories from their time serving in Afghanistan. As stated in a release, Sen. Daines made clear that bad policy decisions of the Biden administration do not diminish the years of service and sacrifice these Montana heroes spent defending America.