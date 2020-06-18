Information via a press release from Senator Steve Daines' office.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Steve Daines cosponsored the JUSTICE Act, a major police reform bill in the Senate, which aims to help improve the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"The men and women who serve our communities in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our families, and a few bad actors have reflected poorly upon the values of their service," Daines said. "We must work to restore confidence between our communities and law enforcement, and this bipartisan bill does just that by increasing accountability, transparency and training. This provides real solutions to what we’re facing today and will help ensure a safe and equal justice system for every American."

Senator Daines says the JUSTICE Act seeks to improve officer training and hiring, discourage the use of certain tactics, and add new reporting requirements when tactics such as Use of Force and No Knock Warrants are used.

The JUSTICE Act:

Strengthens training methods and tactics throughout law enforcement communities, specifically in regards to de-escalation of force and the duty to intervene.

Reforms hiring practices by ensuring departments have prior disciplinary records of anyone they are hiring, as well as ensuring providing more resources to ensure the makeup of police departments more closely matches the communities they serve.

Reduces grants for states that fail to use body cameras

Requires best practices for hiring, firing, suspension, and discipline of law enforcement officers.

Requires a full report to the FBI after any incident where a law enforcement officer discharges his or her weapon or used force

Requires the collection of data on where and why no knock warrants are used

Makes lynching a federal crime

Creates two commissions to study and offer solutions to a range of challenges facing black men and boys as well as the criminal justice system

Click here to read the full bill.

