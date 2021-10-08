Sen. Daines recognizes Down Syndrome Awareness Month

HELENA, Mont. - In recognizing Down Syndrome Awareness Month Senator Steve Daines draws attention to one young Montana man and all the ways he brings his family joy.

“This Down Syndrome Awareness Month is a time for us to celebrate the joy and light that those with Down syndrome bring into our world. We must honor and protect every life, no matter how many chromosomes they may have,” Sen. Daines said.

In Congress, Sen. Daines introduced the “Protecting Individuals with Down Syndrome Act,” which prohibits a doctor from knowingly performing an abortion when it is being sought out because the baby has Down syndrome.

According to a release, studies show that 67% of unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome are aborted in the U.S.