HELENA, Mont. - Thursday morning, Senator Steve Daines met with Crow Chairman Frank White Clay and members of the Executive Committee.

During the meeting, Sen. Daines emphasized his commitment to working with Crow Nation to help promote economic development projects and ensure the reservation has the law enforcement support it needs.

“It was great to meet with Chairman White Clay and his Executive Committee. I appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Crow Nation, and I look forward to continuing our work together,” Sen. Daines said after the meeting.