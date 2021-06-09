CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) spoke Wednesday on the Senate floor about what is happening at the southern border.

During his remarks, Sen. Barrasso stated we are on a pace this year for the, “ most illegal immigration in two decades.”

“This week, and right now the vice president has been on her first overseas trip in her role as vice president…When reporters asked her if she was going to the border, she actually laughed. She thought it was a joke,” Sen. Barrasso said.

You can watch Sen. Barrasso’s remarks online here.