BILLINGS, Mont. - A semitruck pulling two trailers rolled one of those trailers at Zoo Drive and S Frontage Road in Billings around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Right now, S Frontage Road is blocked from Zoo Drive in Billings to Laurel with multiple law enforcement agencies responding.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said the trailer spilled what they think is liquid fertilizer onto Frontage Road.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no hazard to the community, but Lyon asks people avoid the Frontage Road between Laurel and Zoo Drive exit.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.