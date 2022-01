Livingston, MT- MDT is reporting blockage outside of Livingston on I-90 between Bozeman-Exit 309 and Big Timber-Exit 370.

MDT says travelers can expect the blockage multiple vehicles a route westbound is in place until further notice.

The passing lane is open but the driving lane is closed on west bound lanes.

According to the Fire Chiefs report this is a Semi vs Semi and will require “major cleanup.”