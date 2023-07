BILLINGS, MT- At approximately 2:30 PM on Monday, a motorcycle and semi collided on Highway 3 North of Billings leaving one injured according to Stuart West from the Montana Department of Transportation.

As of 4:30 PM, traffic has started moving slowly and the crash is currently under investigation.

Trooper Hudgins with Montana Highway Patrol says an individual has been transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown as of now.