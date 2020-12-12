Semi truck hits MHP vehicle, trooper transported to hospital

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper was transported to the hospital after being hit by a semi truck on Interstate 94 between Huntley and Lockwood Saturday.

According to MHP on scene, a MHP trooper was investigating an accident in the westbound lane when a commercial semi truck didn't see the trooper's vehicle and couldn't slow down in time.

The semi truck driver tried to brake, but jackknifed and collided with the MHP vehicle.

The trooper was inside the vehicle during the accident. MHP says the trooper was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MHP does not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a factor, they do however, believe speed and poor road conditions are.

Westbound traffic has been diverted to one lane.