LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck filled with trash caught on fire at the transfer station in Livingston Tuesday night.

Around 10:00 pm, Livingston Fire got called out to the fire.

At 3:50 am, crews had the fire extinguished however, due to the volume of trash in the trailer, it is possible there will still be smoldering patches, according to Livingston Fire.

Crews will continue to monitor the site.

Park County Rural Fire District 1 and local law enforcement also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the fire did not spread to anything else.