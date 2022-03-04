Semi-truck crash partially blocking lane on U.S. 212 near Hammond
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

HAMMOND, Mont. - A semi-truck crash is partially blocking a lane on U.S. 212 near Hammond Friday.

The Montana Department of Transportation said on their road report website the crash, located at mile-marker 111, is a blockage rollover with fewer lanes at this time.

Slow down and pay attention for emergency crews.

