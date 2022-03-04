Semi-truck crash partially blocking lane on U.S. 212 near Hammond

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions
of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Friday evening commute and Saturday morning travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may start as light freezing
drizzle before becoming all snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
